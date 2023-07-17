In-charge PHP post among 2 suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal suspended In-charge Patrolling Post Borewal and its Muharrar on the charge of negligence, delinquency and poor discipline.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Inspector Rizwan Bhatti, the SSP conducted surprise visit to Borewal PHP post and checked discipline and attendance of the staff.

He expressed dismay when he found negligence and delinquency on the part of post in-charge and muharrar. Therefore, he suspended both officers and further departmental action against them was under progress.

The SSP Patrolling said that all PHP employees should perform their duties honestly and diligently as there was no room for the corrupt, negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements in the department, spokesman added.