In Chitral, Three More Patients Tested Positive For Crona Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:33 PM

In Chitral, three more patients tested positive for Crona virus

: Three more patients tested positive in Chitral, bringing the number of coronavirus patients to nine, District Headquarters Hospital Chitral confirmed

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : Three more patients tested positive in Chitral, bringing the number of coronavirus patients to nine, District Headquarters Hospital Chitral confirmed.

Hazrat Ali resident Damil Darosh who had traveled to Peshawar and Abdul Azam aged 47 years son of Haji Khan resident of Trich also tested positive. This patient belongs to Upper Chitral. He also traveled to Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the test of Sher Zaman, driver, son of Muhammad Nawaz Khan, a resident of Ishrat, who came from Peshawar and was in the quarantine center of Greenland, also came positive on Saturday. Thus, the number of coronavirus patients in Chitral has increased to 9. The driver Sher Zaman, a resident of Ishrat, had taken a patient belonging to Rich from Ishrat to Bonnie, due to which this driver also contracted corona virus.

It is pertaining to noted that the disease is transmitted to each other through people coming to Chitral from the lower districts and most of the people go straight to their homes instead of living without quarantine, which further spreads the disease.

Patients from Lower Chitral were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Chitral where the number of corona virus patients has increased to 6 while patients from Upper Chitral District are undergoing treatment at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bonnie.

The growing number of corona viruses in Chitral has caused great concern among the people while some quarters are also worried that the lack of facilities at the District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral could create problems not only for patients but also for doctors.

At present, the DHQ hospital has only four ventilators, one of which is said to be faulty, and the other three have no trained staff to operate it, while the number of patients in the hospital is 7.

Medical Superintendent in DHQ on this occasion has also written to the Deputy Commissioner to fill the shortage of doctors in the hospital and to call for the necessary equipment and missionaries.

