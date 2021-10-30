In connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the two-day "Mohsin-e-Insaniyat" conference

The conference commenced with the Natiya Mushaira, renowned poets of Pakistan paid homage to prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021)To pay respect and tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Arts Council of Karachi organized a two-day Mohsin-e-Insaniyat conference in auditorium II.

Prominent poets including Prof. Sahar Ansari, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Anwer Shour, Amjad Islam Amjad, Abbas Tabish, Tariq Sabzwari, Aziz Ahsan, Qamar Warsi, Ajmal Siraj, Rehana Rohi, Khalid Moin, Hijab Abbasi, Rukhsana Saba, Shahab Iqtidar Qadar, Humaira Rahat, Rehana Ahsan, and Ansar Razi paid homage Bargah-e-Maab (s.

a.w.w).

Speaking on the occasion veteran litterateur Prof.

Sahar Ansari said "The Arts Council holds the two-day Mohsin-e-Insaniyat conference every year and it's pleasing to see the people around the country participate in the conference