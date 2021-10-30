UrduPoint.com

In Connection With The Celebration Of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (PBUH), The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Holds The Two-day "Mohsin-e-Insaniyat" Conference

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

In connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the two-day "Mohsin-e-Insaniyat" conference

The conference commenced with the Natiya Mushaira, renowned poets of Pakistan paid homage to prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021)To pay respect and tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Arts Council of Karachi organized a two-day Mohsin-e-Insaniyat conference in auditorium II.

Prominent poets including Prof. Sahar Ansari, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Anwer Shour, Amjad Islam Amjad, Abbas Tabish, Tariq Sabzwari, Aziz Ahsan, Qamar Warsi, Ajmal Siraj, Rehana Rohi, Khalid Moin, Hijab Abbasi, Rukhsana Saba, Shahab Iqtidar Qadar, Humaira Rahat, Rehana Ahsan, and Ansar Razi paid homage Bargah-e-Maab (s.

a.w.w).
Speaking on the occasion veteran litterateur Prof.

Sahar Ansari said "The Arts Council holds the two-day Mohsin-e-Insaniyat conference every year and it's pleasing to see the people around the country participate in the conference

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circum ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of comm ..

14 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

21 seconds ago
 President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nah ..

President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan

28 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits &#039;Luminous Letters&#039; ..

Sharjah Ruler visits &#039;Luminous Letters&#039; art exhibition

35 seconds ago
 130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Administrator asks gearing up plantation with recr ..

Administrator asks gearing up plantation with recreational parks improvement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.