In Contact With US Authorities Over Pakistani National Allegedly Involved In Murder Plot: FO

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that they were in contact with the US authorities and awaiting further details regarding the alleged involvement of a Pakistani national in connection with an assassination plot in the United States.

“We have seen the media reports.

We are in touch with the US authorities and await further details. We have also noted the statements by US officials that this is an ongoing investigation," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

In response to the media queries, she also stated that before giving any formal reaction, the government also needed to be sure of the antecedents of the individual in question.

