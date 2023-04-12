Close
In Current Situation, The Decision Taken By Parliament To Be Implemented: State Minister For Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:16 PM

In current situation, the decision taken by parliament to be implemented: State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik

State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan has a parliamentary democratic system so in the current political situation, the decision taken by parliament will be implemented

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan has a parliamentary democratic system so in the current political situation, the decision taken by parliament will be implemented.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always supported the rule of law and constitution and took all possible steps for it, while, still we want all the crises of the country to be resolved constitutionally.

Minister assured that as soon as the current government's term ends, general elections will be held in the country.

In response to a question on respect for court decisions, he said that PML-N has always respected the courts, giving an example, he said that how PML-N leadership was disqualified. We had a strong disagreement, but we accepted the decision.

