In Digital Age, Newspapers Still A Credible Source Of Information: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM

In digital age, newspapers still a credible source of information: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that in today’s digital age, where misinformation and fake news spread rapidly, the credibility and accountability of newspapers continue to make them one of the most trusted mediums for knowledge and insight.

In a statement issued in connection with National Newspaper Readership Day observed by All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Bilawal said for decades, newspapers served as a Primary and credible source of information, retaining their importance even with the rise of electronic media such as radio and television.

Bilawal said newspaper readers have long been recognized as among the most well-informed individuals in society.

The habit of reading newspapers not only fosters literacy but also empowers people with knowledge while keeping them updated on global affairs.

He said newspapers cover a broad spectrum of subjects ranging from sports and entertainment to politics and history. This diversity, combined with in-depth reporting and expert analysis, distinguishes newspapers as a reliable source of authentic information and responsible commentary, he added.

Bilawal extended his sincere appreciation to all members of the newspaper fraternity for their vital contributions.

He also commended editors, journalists, staff members, and all those associated with the newspaper industry for their invaluable service to the nation.

