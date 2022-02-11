UrduPoint.com

In Faisalabad, Saeedullah First Beneficiary Of Sehat Card, Becomes Father Of Baby Girl: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that in Faisalabad, Saeedullah Khan was the first beneficiary of Sehat card andbecame the father of a baby girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that in Faisalabad, Saeedullah Khan was the first beneficiary of Sehat card andbecame the father of a baby girl.

In his tweet on Friday, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said with the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 40 million families comprising 180 million people including KPK, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 1 million with National Health Card.

>