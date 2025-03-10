Open Menu

In February, 8287 Vehicles Were Challaned For Violating Traffic Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

In February, 8287 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Traffic Police has released its performance report for the month of February. In February, 8287 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules.

In February, a fine of more than 6.6 million was imposed for violating traffic rules. The traffic police issued 546 challans for overspeeding, 1195 for overloading and 222 for negligence.

Last month, action was taken against 1309 underage drivers and 285 motorcycle riders without helmets. In February, heavy fines were imposed in 1217 challans for driving without a driving license.

Action was taken against 911 vehicles for 65 line and lane violations, 35 traffic signals, 1564 smog and other violations.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens' travel. Awareness campaign is also underway along with activities to prevent traffic accidents.

Traffic education Unit is going to various educational institutions to educate about traffic rules.

