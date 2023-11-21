In first cabinet meeting in Gujranwala, CM announces several public welfare projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab cabinet, led by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened its 32nd meeting in Gujranwala on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Punjab cabinet, led by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened its 32nd meeting in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting at the Commissioner's Office in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced four pivotal projects for the city, said a handout issued here.

The projects include the establishment of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, along with the construction of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujranwala. Additionally, approval was granted for the creation of two model graveyards in Gujranwala and the establishment of a Panjab University campus in Daska.

During the meeting, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi provided a briefing on the ongoing public welfare projects in the Gujranwala Division. The Punjab cabinet approved setting the minimum support price of wheat at Rs 4,000 per maund, a decision aimed at providing relief to farmers.

Further decisions included an increase in the financial assistance package for the family members of government employees who died during service.

The cabinet also greenlit the provision of funds for the establishment of an endowment fund for the welfare of artists, designed to support deserving artists.

In the meeting, it was announced that another heart hospital would be built in Lahore, replacing the Emergency and Trauma Center of Jinnah Hospital with the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. The cabinet also approved the release of funds to operationalize the seven-year-old CT scan machine at Mayo Hospital.

Other approvals included the revision of inspection fees for transport vehicles and additional funds from the Punjab government's resources for the construction and maintenance of Sargodha-Mianwali Road under the PSDP scheme. The cabinet expressed dissatisfaction with the recovery efforts of the irrigation department, directing effective management and planning to improve recovery.

Provincial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, and senior officials attended the meeting.