In flood-hit AJK, pangolin rescue sparks hope for wildlife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Amid growing climate challenges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a rare pangolin rescued from a crowded area in Dhamaul, Kotli, has become a symbol of hope.

The pangolin was safely returned to its natural habitat by the Wildlife Protection Team under Major (R) Muhammad Pervaiz, Project Manager at Poonch River Mahaseer National Park.

Covered in keratin scales and known for feeding on millions of insects each year, the pangolin plays a key role in pest control. “This creature doesn’t harm anyone,” said Major Pervaiz. “It’s a part of our natural heritage and must be protected.” His team has rescued several pangolins in the region and continues to urge the public not to harm them.

Dr Sajid ur Rehman, a wildlife expert, called pangolins “nature’s silent guardians,” explaining their role in protecting crops and biodiversity. Locals like Abdul Rehman echoed this, saying wildlife is the true charm of Kashmir, and protecting it is vital to preserving identity and balance in nature.

Raja Shafique, a local elder from Kotli, watching the rescue unfold, reflected: “We grew up seeing these animals in our forests, but now they’ve almost disappeared. This rescue reminded us that protecting wildlife is not just the job of officials — it’s our duty too.

Pangolins are under threat worldwide. Of the eight known species, four in Asia and four in Africa all face extinction. The Indian pangolin, found in Pakistan’s AJK, Punjab, Sindh, and KP, has seen a sharp population decline due to illegal hunting and habitat loss.

Experts estimate that a single pangolin eats up to 70 million insects annually, improving soil health and reducing pests.

With sightings in AJK becoming rare, every rescue is a lifeline for the species and a step toward ecological recovery.

Wildlife officials continue to urge people to report illegal hunting and cooperate with forest guards. One phone call, they say, can save an entire species.

Amid recent floods, villagers near Head Marala rescued a rare deer, risking their own safety. Like the pangolin rescue in Kotli, their compassion shows how small acts can protect Pakistan’s fragile wildlife.

Across the globe, climate change is rapidly altering natural habitats. Intense floods, wildfires, and shifting weather patterns are forcing animals to flee or adapt to shrinking ecosystems. Forest loss and rising temperatures are driving many species closer to extinction.

Pangolins are especially vulnerable. As burrowing mammals, they rely on stable, forested areas and healthy insect populations. Floods destroy their nests and reduce insect availability, while deforestation cuts off their natural shelter. These changes, combined with illegal hunting, are pushing them toward the edge faster than ever before.

Recent floods across Pakistan have forced wildlife into human settlements, often with tragic results. In AJK’s Ra’al village, a python displaced by rising waters was killed after villagers found it feeding on poultry. In KP’s Nowshera district, over 100 snakebite cases were reported amid heavy flooding, highlighting the growing risk to both people and animals. Yet, in Punjab, wildlife officials rescued seven stranded deer — a reminder that with awareness and timely action, coexistence is still possible.

