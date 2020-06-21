In fresh act of state terrorism, martyr three more youth by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pazwalpora area of the city.

The operation was going on while mobile internet services were snapped in all areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel during house raids arrested over a dozen youth in Sopore and Badgam areas.