UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Fresh Act Of State Terrorism, Martyr Three More Youth By Indian Troops In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:30 PM

In fresh act of state terrorism, martyr three more youth by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pazwalpora area of the city.

The operation was going on while mobile internet services were snapped in all areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel during house raids arrested over a dozen youth in Sopore and Badgam areas.

Related Topics

India Internet Police Mobile Sopore Media All

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

18 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

33 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.