In fresh incident of highway robbery, truck robbed off 30 tons ghee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A 22-wheeler truck shipping 30 tons of ghee from Karachi to Lahore was found empty and abandoned hours after its was snatched from the vehicle's driver on M-9 Motorway in the limits of Nooriabad police station on Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle was transporting 6,325 cartons of ghee worth around Rs25 million from the warehouse of a private company to Lahore.

Zahid Waseem Pathan, a manager of a private logistics company, later lodged an FIR nominating 4 unknown robbers for the crime.

The police told that the truck trawler was intercepted by a car in which the 4 accused suspects were sitting.