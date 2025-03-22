Open Menu

In Fresh Incident Of Highway Robbery, Truck Robbed Off 30 Tons Ghee

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A 22-wheeler truck shipping 30 tons of ghee from Karachi to Lahore was found empty and abandoned hours after its was snatched from the vehicle's driver on M-9 Motorway in the limits of Nooriabad police station on Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle was transporting 6,325 cartons of ghee worth around Rs25 million from the warehouse of a private company to Lahore.

Zahid Waseem Pathan, a manager of a private logistics company, later lodged an FIR nominating 4 unknown robbers for the crime.

The police told that the truck trawler was intercepted by a car in which the 4 accused suspects were sitting.

