In Fresh Incident Of Highway Robbery, Truck Robbed Off 30 Tons Ghee
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A 22-wheeler truck shipping 30 tons of ghee from Karachi to Lahore was found empty and abandoned hours after its was snatched from the vehicle's driver on M-9 Motorway in the limits of Nooriabad police station on Saturday.
According to police, the vehicle was transporting 6,325 cartons of ghee worth around Rs25 million from the warehouse of a private company to Lahore.
Zahid Waseem Pathan, a manager of a private logistics company, later lodged an FIR nominating 4 unknown robbers for the crime.
The police told that the truck trawler was intercepted by a car in which the 4 accused suspects were sitting.
Recent Stories
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gov’t prioritizing national security and public relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik30 seconds ago
-
Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations32 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker visits district jail Kasur1 minute ago
-
In fresh incident of highway robbery, truck robbed off 30 tons ghee1 minute ago
-
Sukkur Women University celebrates Pakistan Day11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali a.s. main procession culminates11 minutes ago
-
Eid Shopping gains momentum in Sukkur3 hours ago
-
Musadik Malik urges unified global action to combat water scarcity amid climate pressures3 hours ago
-
Kite flying banned at Kohat3 hours ago
-
RCCI urges govt to review changes in Net Metering policy3 hours ago
-
PM arrives after concluding visit to KSA3 hours ago
-
Girl student found dead in Mansehra school3 hours ago