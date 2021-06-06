In FY-2020-21, 2000 students of Minority community to get educational scholarship: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, the Department of Minority Affairs, Sindh has started the process of distribution of educational scholarship cheque among 2,000 promising students belonging to the minority community on open merit.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Sunday.

In the first phase today, 369 scholarship award cheque were distributed among the students of district Tharparkar and Mithi while 172 cheque have been distributed by Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal in Mirpur Khas while other districts were on schedule.

The students, who received the scholarship award,appreciated the initiative of the Sindh Minority Affairs Department and welcomed it.

It might be recalled that a few months ago, the Department of Minority Affairs, Sindh, had invited postal applications from talented students belonging to the minority community from all over Sindh.

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs said that PPP has always taken practical steps for the welfare of the minority community.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal further said that PPP has fulfilled its promise of service and development to the minority community. He said that the Department of Minority Affairs was working on record development projects of minority worship places across Sindh.

The provincial minister further said that financial and medical assistance, financial assistance for marriage and educational scholarship awards were being distributed among the poor and needy in the minority community across Sindh without any discrimination.

He said that the Academic Scholarship Awards are for the encouragement of promising students.

Talking on the occasion, Advocate Hira Lal Menghwar said that today (Sunday) on the instructions of Hari Ram Kishori Lal, scholarship awards have been distributed to the students of Mithi and Tharparkar at their doorsteps.