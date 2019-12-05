UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-house Change-seekers Must Learn A Lesson From Senate Defeat: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:10 PM

In-house change-seekers must learn a lesson from Senate defeat: Zartaj Gul

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the seekers of an in-house change in the parliament should learn a lesson from their defeat in Senate no-trust motion a few months back

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the seekers of an in-house change in the parliament should learn a lesson from their defeat in Senate no-trust motion a few months back.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government looted the country, but there was not a single corruption charge against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the last 15 months.

She said that neither the PTI leadership purchased flats abroad nor committed any money-laundering like others.

The minister said that women and youth were the backbone of PTI, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was planning a better future of the youth despite various economic challenges.

Pakistan will become an independent country when its youth will be empowered economically, she added.

The minister said that girls should step forward for starting their own businesses in their houses, adding that it was difficult for them to work outside their homes. She appreciated prime minister's special assistant on youth Usman Dar, who played a crucial role for launch of the programme.

About smog, she said that there was special zone from Lahore to Okara which had been declared red-alert area, adding that Lahore had been turned into the most polluted city because of deforestation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Okara Women Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Provide children justice to make them responsible ..

51 seconds ago

Workshop on Truck Art of Pakistan in Paris thrille ..

54 seconds ago

US House Speaker Pelosi Orders Draft of Articles o ..

59 seconds ago

Internet availability to be ensured across the cou ..

6 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood visits Baradari of Kamran Mirza

6 minutes ago

Minister Excise Taxation for promoting tax culture ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.