In-house change-seekers must learn a lesson from Senate defeat: Zartaj Gul

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the seekers of an in-house change in the parliament should learn a lesson from their defeat in Senate no-trust motion a few months back.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government looted the country, but there was not a single corruption charge against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the last 15 months.

She said that neither the PTI leadership purchased flats abroad nor committed any money-laundering like others.

The minister said that women and youth were the backbone of PTI, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was planning a better future of the youth despite various economic challenges.

Pakistan will become an independent country when its youth will be empowered economically, she added.

The minister said that girls should step forward for starting their own businesses in their houses, adding that it was difficult for them to work outside their homes. She appreciated prime minister's special assistant on youth Usman Dar, who played a crucial role for launch of the programme.

About smog, she said that there was special zone from Lahore to Okara which had been declared red-alert area, adding that Lahore had been turned into the most polluted city because of deforestation.