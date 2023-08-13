Open Menu

In I-Day Message, IG Asks Citizens Not To Violate Law

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday recorded a special message on Independence Day at the Minar-e-Pakistan and released it for the force and the nation.

In his message, he said that Minar-e-Pakistan is a symbol of our freedom, national unity, love for the land of Pakistan. "Between the minarets of Minar-e-Pakistan and Badshahi Masjid, there is a history of three centuries. The Pakistani nation got its freedom by passing through the river of fire and blood. The police are well aware of the importance of independence," he added.

The IG said that police, Special Branch, CTD, intelligence agencies, patrolling police, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Traffic Police and others should ensure best arrangements together. "This is my message to the entire force from constables to the additional IG level, the duty of August 14 should be carried out vigilantly.

The honor and dignity of the department should be put first in every case. Action should be taken for one-wheeling, firing and against those who block roads. To perform duty with good morale and positive attitude, ensure the safety of the joys of Independence Day."He asked citizens to have fun but cross the bounds of civilization. He asked the police force to ensure the best security arrangements on August 14, like Muharram and Eid-ul-Azha and requested citizens to celebrate Independence Day according to Islamic rituals and national culture. He added that those who engage in mischief, hooliganism and any kind of discrimination should be caught and brought to justice.

In his message, Dr. Usman Anwar requested parents to make their children obey the law so that no one else faces any problem.

