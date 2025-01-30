In IIOJK, over 52% 8th class students cannot read text of 2nd standard

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jan, 2025) In rural areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, the education system at middle class level is showing a decline trend among the 8th class wherein less than 50 percent of government schools students were not able to read the texts of 2nd standard level, said a report received here from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Besides, more than 70 percent of students in government schools in the rural areas were not able to do the division tasks in mathematics, the report added.

The report continued that Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) of 2024 report released on Tuesday stated that during the survey it found that only 47.2 percent students in Jammu and Kashmir were able to read 2nd standard level text.

The report revealed that the survey further suggested that the reading of the books of junior classes was in decline trend because at least 55.5 percent students were able to read 2nd standard level text in 2018 that reduced to 50.

2 percent in 2022 and 47.2 percent in 2024.

The survey further revealed that only 28 percent of students in 8th standard were able to do the tasks of division in Mathematics.

The ASER report also stated that 25.3 percent of students studying in government schools of IIOJK in 2018 were able to do the task of division followed by 26.3 percent in 2022 and 28 percent in the year 2024, the report added.

Besides, the report said that the out of school figures for boys and girls was low in the occupied valley even in the age group of 15-16.

“Data from ASER show that even those in the age group beyond 6-14 have high enrollment levels,” it reads.

Pertinently, the sampling of the survey is based on selection of 30 random villages in each district, 20 households in each village. It also surveyed all children of age 3-16 in household and assessed all children of age 5-16 in household.

