In-laws Allegedly Kill Woman By Setting Her On Fire; IGP Takes Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The in-laws allegedly killed the married woman by setting her ablaze in the jurisdiction of Jatoi police station.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place last night in Basti Bulaili Mouza Jungle Tehsil Jatoi, in which the in-laws allegedly poured petrol over the married woman, Samina Bibi, and set her on fire after subjecting her to severe torture.

Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, father-in-law, and three brothers-in-law. 

It has been reported that Samina Bibi had been married for two years, and there were frequent disputes in the house.

The victim's family blamed the in-laws for torturing and burning her to death.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan division. 

He directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to oversee the investigation personally.

"Violence against women is intolerable, and those responsible for setting the woman on fire must be arrested immediately.

Police started raids for the arrest of the accused," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Jatoi police registered a case against the accused on the application of the woman's brother, namely Wajid Iqbal.

According to initial reports, police had taken the husband of the woman named Asif into custody.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan, has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Muzaffargarh

He directed that the investigation be conducted on scientific grounds with the assistance of forensic teams, ensuring the collection of all relevant evidence.

"Measures will be taken on a priority basis to provide justice to the victim's family," he assured.

