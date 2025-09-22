In-laws torture woman, case registered

(@FahadShabbir)

In the Green Town area, in-laws tortured their daughter-in-law and shaved her eyebrows and hair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In the Green Town area, in-laws tortured their daughter-in-law and shaved her eyebrows and hair.

According to police sources, a woman named Fariha was tortured by her husband and brother-in-law. After the torture, the accused also shaved the woman’s eyebrows and hair.

The Green Town police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim woman and started investigation.