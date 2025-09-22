Open Menu

In-laws Torture Woman, Case Registered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:35 PM

In-laws torture woman, case registered

In the Green Town area, in-laws tortured their daughter-in-law and shaved her eyebrows and hair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In the Green Town area, in-laws tortured their daughter-in-law and shaved her eyebrows and hair.

According to police sources, a woman named Fariha was tortured by her husband and brother-in-law. After the torture, the accused also shaved the woman’s eyebrows and hair.

The Green Town police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim woman and started investigation.

Recent Stories

In-laws torture woman, case registered

In-laws torture woman, case registered

1 minute ago
 Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel ..

Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in ..

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's sma ..

Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model

6 minutes ago
 Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

6 minutes ago
 Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP ..

Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly

6 minutes ago
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Sau ..

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

17 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresse ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..

17 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journa ..

Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism

17 minutes ago
 MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

17 minutes ago
 240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons dat ..

240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan