In-laws Torture Woman, Case Registered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:35 PM
In the Green Town area, in-laws tortured their daughter-in-law and shaved her eyebrows and hair
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In the Green Town area, in-laws tortured their daughter-in-law and shaved her eyebrows and hair.
According to police sources, a woman named Fariha was tortured by her husband and brother-in-law. After the torture, the accused also shaved the woman’s eyebrows and hair.
The Green Town police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim woman and started investigation.
Recent Stories
In-laws torture woman, case registered
Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi
Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab
Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model
Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards
Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..
Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism
MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
In-laws torture woman, case registered1 minute ago
-
Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi1 minute ago
-
Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model6 minutes ago
-
Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards6 minutes ago
-
Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement17 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal17 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA officer17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism17 minutes ago
-
MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims17 minutes ago
-
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy22 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd22 minutes ago