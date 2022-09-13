UrduPoint.com

In Lust Of Power Imran Can't See Country, People Submerged In Floods: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 11:30 AM

In lust of power Imran can't see country, people submerged in floods: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday castigating PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he was unable to see the country and people submerged in floods as he only wanted to see himself back in power.

In a statement, the minister said that Imran Khan's real problem was his personal ego, arrogance, self-righteousness, lust for power and corruption.

She said Imran Khan should first decide what was his problem foreign conspiracy, real freedom, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or NRO for corruption? The minister alleged that the PTI leadership did not want real freedom, but an NRO for what she called their "real corruption".

There was no foreign conspiracy, but they want NRO for their "real conspiracy of foreign funding", she maintained.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan's aim was not general election but closure of corruption cases against him.

Imran Khan was asking for NRO by threatening and using abusive language, she said adding that the PTI chairman was also seeking NRO for Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi.

She said Imran Khan was a sick, defeated mentality and a corrupt person who was a liar, egoist and selfish bigot who was asking for NRO in foreign funding of the PTI.

She said that the CEC had committed no sin, he only announced the verdict in the foreign funding case, which had been pending for 8 years.

The minister opined that Imran Khan was asking the CEC for NRO in foreign funding case.

Lashing out at Imran's duplicity, she said that on the one hand he had adopted anti-US rhetoric and on the other hand he got services of a firm for lobbying in his favour in US and he held secret meetings with US dignitaries.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Aurangzeb Farah Election 2018 Bushra Bibi Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

11 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

11 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.