In meeting with Yunus, PM for building "constructive, forward-looking ties with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus wherein he emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to building a constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations of regional peace and prosperity.

In the "warm and cordial" meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th session of UNGA here, the two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chief Adviser of Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to deepen engagement and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and cultural linkages.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to work together for the well being of their people and stability of South Asia.