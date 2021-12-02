UrduPoint.com

In November 2021, Record $2.9 Bln Exports Recorded: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:03 PM

In November 2021, record $2.9 bln exports recorded: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that in the month of November 2021, the highest exports in the history of Pakistan have been recorded at $ 2.9 billion which was 34 per cent higher than November last year and 47 per cent higher than November 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that in the month of November 2021, the highest exports in the history of Pakistan have been recorded at $ 2.

9 billion which was 34 per cent higher than November last year and 47 per cent higher than November 2018.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said that in the first five months of this financial year, the total exports have reached $ 12.37 billion, which was 37 per cent more than the first five months of 2018-2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports November 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039; ..

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039;3/12 Programme for Early Disab ..

5 minutes ago
 KSA Armed Forces delegation witnesses Field Fire & ..

KSA Armed Forces delegation witnesses Field Fire & Battle Inoculation drill

2 minutes ago
 NBF online book shop gains popularity

NBF online book shop gains popularity

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Special Agents Planned to Blow Up Black ..

Ukrainian Special Agents Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast - ..

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in faisalabad

Two killed in separate incidents in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Shibli contradicts Fawad Chaudhary’s statement a ..

Shibli contradicts Fawad Chaudhary’s statement about funds for ECP

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.