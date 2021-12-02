In November 2021, record $2.9 bln exports recorded: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that in the month of November 2021, the highest exports in the history of Pakistan have been recorded at $ 2.9 billion which was 34 per cent higher than November last year and 47 per cent higher than November 2018

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said that in the first five months of this financial year, the total exports have reached $ 12.37 billion, which was 37 per cent more than the first five months of 2018-2019.