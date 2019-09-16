In occupied Kashmir students suffer under unrelenting military clampdown

In occupied Kashmir, education in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region has taken the worst beating because of the military clampdown and communications blackout that entered 43rd day, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, education in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region has taken the worst beating because of the military clampdown and communications blackout that entered 43rd day, today.

The authorities have opened schools up to the 10th grade in the Valley to portray normalcy, but the attendance of children in these educational institutions is almost nil as parents were reluctant to send children to school as they are unable to keep track of them because of the suspension of mobile phone, landline and internet services, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"During normal days we would keep a track of our children through mobile phones by calling the school authorities, or the bus drivers in case of private schools," said Javaid Shah, father of two school-going children in Srinagar old city. "In the present uncertain situation, no one wants to take a chance with the child's safety especially when mobile phones are not working." Submission of examination forms for the 10th grade has already started in the Valley even though students said they had not covered all the topics of their academic syllabus.

"We have not yet been taught many topics in physics, chemistry, biology and social sciences. How can we answer all the questions unless they ignore the untaught topics?" asked a grade 10 student. Colleges and universities continue to remain shut for the past 42 days.

Meanwhile, Normal life remained affected in the Kashmir valley for the 43rd consecutive day, today, as shops remained shut and public transport was off the roads.

Indian forces' bunkers have returned to Srinagar and other parts of the valley. Massive sand pickets and portable bullet-proof bunkers have come up at vulnerable areas. Some of these bunkers have been built at strategically important areas including Jehangir Chowk, Iqbal Sabzi Mandi, Bakshi Stadium, SMHS hospital and other sensitive areas of Srinagar.

Curfew and restrictions have generated a humanitarian crisis as shortage of daily commodities has hit hard the residents of Kashmir valley and curfew-hit parts of Jammu region.