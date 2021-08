In Pictures: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’s Nikah ceremony

(@fidahassanain)

The wedding ceremony took place at Lanesborough, Hyderpark Corner in London on Sunday on August 22.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) The Nikah ceremony of Junaid Safdar—the son of Captain retired Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz took place at Lanesboroug, Hyderpark in London on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives and acquaintances in London.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz shared the picture of Nikah ceremony of her son Junaid Safdar, with a caption, “May God always keep you smiling and successful,”.