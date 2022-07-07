UrduPoint.com

In Previous Government's Tenure, Rulers Became Richer And Richer: Farah Azeem

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

In previous government's tenure, rulers became richer and richer: Farah Azeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for provincial government Farah Azeem Shah while expressing surprise over three-hundred-percent increase in the assets of former Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, has said that during the previous three years, rulers became richer and richer while Balochistan and people of the province remained backward.

she said in a statement issued here on Thursday that during three-year-tenure, the assets of former Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani increased three-hundred-percent while all the funds meant for executing development projects in the province were frozen.

She added that no mega project was initiated for the welfare of the people of the province during the tenure of former Chief Minister Balochistan, adding that the incumbent Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who had gained laurels during his eight-month-tenure, could be credited to have signed Reko Diq Copper and Gold Project, conducted fair and transparent election of local bodies in the province, held intra party election of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), created job opportunities for the unemployed youth of the province and got the historical budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 passed.

She said that during the financial year 2021-2022, funds amounting to Rs. 92 billion were released to execute development schemes uniformly in all the districts of Balochistan province.

