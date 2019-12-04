UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Punjab 29.1 Women's Domestic Workers Unpaid:Survey

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

In Punjab 29.1 women's domestic workers unpaid:Survey

74 percent of women's labor force engaged in domestic work in which 29.1 percent of women are unpaid domestic workers aged between 15-64 in Rural and Urban areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :74 percent of women's labor force engaged in domestic work in which 29.1 percent of women are unpaid domestic workers aged between 15-64 in Rural and Urban areas of Punjab.

It was reveled here Wednesday by the survey conducted by Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) that the average number of hours spent on unpaid work by women aged 15-64 years was 4.9 hours, however in rural areas , the number of hours increase to 6.7 in contrast to 2 hours in the urban areas.

The highest average number of hours spent on unpaid work was currently married women and this was more than the average of widowed, divorced and separated and never married women.

Report further said that� presently there was no such mechanism to address their issues therefore they have to face plenty of challenges including the major issue of unpaid work.

74 per cent of the labour work force is engaged in the informal sector, which domestic workers are the biggest chunk and 50 percent are females, it added.

Report claimed that working in a private home presents serious dangers to the health and safety of such workers and� private homes were not safe havens for domestic workers.

Although many bills has been tabled regarding their laws but no implementation has been done to protect their rights ,it added.

Report stressed that there should be regulatory body to resolve their issues to empower them economically and socially.

PCSW undertook a set of survey for the project 'Generating Data to Advance Women's Economic and Social well-being in Pakistan".

PCSW is a special institution of the women for promotion of women's rights and empowerment of women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Married Women Labour

Recent Stories

OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm ..

2 minutes ago

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

3 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

7 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

30 minutes ago

DPRK ruling party to hold meeting to discuss situa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.