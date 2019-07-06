UrduPoint.com
In Sindh, Sacrificial Animals Can Only Be Bought By Paying Cheque

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:17 PM

In Sindh, sacrificial animals can only be bought by paying cheque

Those buying expensive animals will be checked for being filer or non-filer.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) The Sindh government has taken a unique step to increase tax revenue.

People buying animals for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha will also have to pay taxes now.

According to details, those buying expensive animals will be checked for being filer or non-filer. His sources of income to buy that animal will also be checked.

For this, the animals can only be bought paying a cheque. The Sindh government has appointed inspectors in all the cow markets of Sindh.

According to government, those buying animal worth Rs40,000 will be exempted from the tax while those buying animals greater than this amount, will have to a pay a cheque.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, healthy cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep and camels are being herded from Punjab, Sindh and other far flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for people to buy.

These animals become a source of attraction for the buyers in traditional cattle markets who intend to perform the ritual of sacrifice to mark the annual Islamic festival.

