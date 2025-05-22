Open Menu

In Solidarity With Khuzdar Incident Victims; CM Orders To Organize Candlelight Vigils In Schools, Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

In solidarity with Khuzdar incident victims; CM orders to organize candlelight vigils in schools, colleges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a solidarity with the victims of the Khuzdar tragedy, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced that candlelight vigils will be held across schools and colleges in the province.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Chief Minister and high-achieving students from Government Girls Degree College, Sariab Mill Quetta. The delegation, which included students from remote areas of the province, was accompanied by Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Asfand Yar Kakar, Secretary Colleges Muhammad Saleh Baloch, and Lecturer in Media Studies Saima Baloch.

CM Bugti praised the students for their academic achievements and reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting female education.

“You are the future builders of our nation,” he told the students, adding that he would personally visit the college soon to hear their concerns.

He also announced that female students with top academic positions will be provided scooters under the government’s Pink Scooty Scheme. On behalf of the Chief Minister, Education Minister Durrani presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the top-performing students.

CM Bugti reiterated the provincial government’s dedication to its pro-education policies, particularly in empowering young women through education.

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-brea ..

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

51 minutes ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

1 hour ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

1 hour ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

1 hour ago
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

2 hours ago
 Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

2 hours ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan