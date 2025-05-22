In solidarity with Khuzdar incident victims; CM orders to organize candlelight vigils in schools, colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a solidarity with the victims of the Khuzdar tragedy, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced that candlelight vigils will be held across schools and colleges in the province.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Chief Minister and high-achieving students from Government Girls Degree College, Sariab Mill Quetta. The delegation, which included students from remote areas of the province, was accompanied by Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Asfand Yar Kakar, Secretary Colleges Muhammad Saleh Baloch, and Lecturer in Media Studies Saima Baloch.

CM Bugti praised the students for their academic achievements and reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting female education.

“You are the future builders of our nation,” he told the students, adding that he would personally visit the college soon to hear their concerns.

He also announced that female students with top academic positions will be provided scooters under the government’s Pink Scooty Scheme. On behalf of the Chief Minister, Education Minister Durrani presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the top-performing students.

CM Bugti reiterated the provincial government’s dedication to its pro-education policies, particularly in empowering young women through education.