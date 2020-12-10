In-sufficient water storage capacity causes 29 MAF loss every year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as about 29 Million Acre Feet (MAF) water is going downstream Kotri and falling into the Arabian Sea every year due to in-sufficient water storage capacity in the country.

Sources told APP that the country's economy was suffering around $ 29 billion annually economic losses on account of unutilized flow of rivers water into the sea due to less water storage capacity.

They said economic value of 1 MAF water was estimated at US $1 billion as one million acre feet (MAF) water on average irrigated four million acres of land.

They said virgin land could be brought under cultivation by increasing storage capacity in the country.

They said that unfortunately after commissioning of Tarbela dam in seventies, no mega reservoir was built. However, they said that the incumbent government physically launched work on much awaited Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams after the lapse of over five decades.

They said that they would not help storage around 10 MAF water but also generate over 5000 MW cheap hydel electricity.

Mangla and Tarbela dams had storage capacity of 7.

3 MAF and 6 MAF, respectively but their capacities had been reduced due to sedimentation.

They stressed the need for building dams on war footing in order to take benefit from the unutilized water going every year in the Sea.

Meanwhile, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 77,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.46 feet, which was 84.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,200 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.65 feet, which was 133.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,400, 49,100 and 7,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

