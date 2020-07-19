In supervision of Indian Home & Defense minister, almost 30000 Hindutva trained terrorist arrived for large scale killing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :In supervision of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, more than 30,000 Hindutva trained terrorists had arrived in Kashmir during the past two weeks as many more were on their way through the road and by air.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), this was happening while the Indian army led crackdown against the Kashmiri Muslims post August 05, last year, was completing one year that had been intensified in the guise of fighting COVID-19.

A local police officer said that the large-scale ingress of the Hindutva terrorists was being directly supervised by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

What was scary, according to the police official, was that these Hindutva terrorists were being accommodated inside Indian army cantonments and camps that were dotted across the Kashmir valley.

They were reported to be going through a daily training regime where the army personnel were giving them presentations on the local milieu.

A journalist also confirmed the reports of a large-scale entry of the Hindutva terrorists that had provoked panic among local Muslim community.

He claimed this wide spread belief that the government might use these terror militias to start forcibly emptying out various villages that fall under the traditional route for annual Amarnath Yatra, a Hindu pilgrimage that had of late been weaponries.

The Indian military and paramilitary forces had sealed hundreds of towns and villages and forced millions of Kashmiri's indoors justifying these draconian measures as precautionary to fight against the expanding pandemic.

The sources revealed to the KMS that amid this serious crackdown on public movement, the Indian army was transporting thousands of Hindutva affiliated terrorists through buses and aircrafts on the daily basis.

These people affiliated with various Hindu terror groups such as RSS, VHP, Shiv Sena, Hindu Vahini and Panun Kashmir were trained in the use of swords and firearms as well as arson and lynching as demonstrated by the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi in early February this year.

The Hindutva terror groups in collaboration with the police killed scores of Muslims and maimed hundreds, and burned Muslim properties including mosques and shrines in the Indian capital where the administration openly demonstrated a partisan behavior in favor of these Hindu thugs.

The Kashmiri's fear that India's Hindutva inspired government was planning a pogrom through rioting against the indigenous Muslim population to pave way for a large-scale ingress of Hindutva population.

This would fulfill the long-cherished Indian designs to render the Muslim majority into a minority, a preferred method as enunciated by various Hindutva terror groups in the last decade.

Another rumor swirling in Srinagar was that the Indian intelligence might cause a false flag terror operation on the Yatra pilgrims as the Hindutva youth were being trained in the army camps on how to exact a large scale revenge on unsuspecting Kashmiri civilians in retaliation.

Wasim Hassan a Kashmiri travelling by air from Delhi to Srinagar reported on social media that he saw an unusually large number of non-Kashmiri's on the flight who claimed to have come to attend a computer course, a claim that would not hold water even at a cursory glance.

Hassan revealed that out of all the passengers only four were Kashmiri's. "Out of curiosity, I asked a few of them what was the purpose of your visit amid this chaotic situation and most of them answered that we were here for computer courses.

All the educational institutions were shut. I just wonder who conducts these courses", asked Hassan.