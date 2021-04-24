In terms of population, there are almost no entertainment venues in Pakistan. In such a situation, AA Joyland Pvt. Ltd. has been striving for the last 25 years to provide affordable and quality entertainment to the citizens

Various entertainment venues across the country are providing entertainment opportunities to 3 million citizens annually under the banner of AA Joyland.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th April, 2021) In terms of population, there are almost no entertainment venues in Pakistan. There are very few amusement parks that provide affordable and quality amusement to entertain the citizens. In such a situation, various entertainment venues of AA Joyland Pvt. Ltd. located in different cities of Pakistan are providing opportunities to the people to spend happy moments with their families.

Located in three major cities of the country under the banner of AA Joyland, Joyland Lahore, Joyland Rawalpindi and Aladin Amusement Park in Karachi are state-of-the-art amusement parks where citizens enjoy on a daily basis. In addition, Karachi, Multan, Hyderabad and Rawalpindi have Super Space, international level indoor parks where Different activities are organized keeping in view the interest of the citizens, Super Space has the facility to make great arrangements to commemorate the birthdays of your loved ones.

Considering the health and fitness of the citizens along with entertainment AA Joyland has set up a Pavilion end Club in Karachi. The Pavilion End Club has a lot of fun for the members as well as healthy physical activities. The main purpose of setting up AA Joyland Pvt. Ltd. is to provide entertainment to the citizens where they can spend memorable moments with their families.