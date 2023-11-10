The officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army are giving sacrifices day and night to ensure the security of the country, it is necessary to establish military courts immediately to bring the criminals to justice. The leader of PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while addressing a function organized in connection with Iqbal Day, said that the establishment of active military courts in the country is indispensable.officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army are sacrificing their lives day and night to ensure the country's security.

He said that anti-national elements do not leave any room to damage our national assets while carrying out terrorist activities.The blood of our martyrs is sacred and more precious than our lives,no concession or leniency from their executioners is acceptable.

Military courts must be established immediately to bring the criminals to justice.He further said that in the light of Allama Iqbal's thoughts, there is a need to use all measures and resources for national security and long-term development.