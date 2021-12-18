`In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad Jaferi, a seminar held at the Arts Council Karachi.

Arts Council of Pakistan and A.J production mutually organized a seminar in the memory of senior journalist and actor Asad Jaferi in the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council

Akhlaq Ahmed, Raju Jameel, Syeda Afzal, former provincial minister Rauf Siddiqui, Hassan Jahangir, Saadat Jaferi, Qazi Zakir, Ghazal Jaferi, Dr.

Sana Parveen, Ali Jaferi, Ather Javed Sufi, Abdul Wasi Qureshi, Sheikh Liaquat Ali, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Nargis Qamar, Sohail Ahmed and others expressed their views on the occasion while the event was presided by Mazhar Abbas.

Mazhar Abbas said that I recognized Asad from his writings, I used to read his diaries to got the idea of what's happening in the city.

He said that as long as Asad Jafari continued to write for the people, everyone used it to the fullest. We live in a mean society and we should not expect anything from it. Asad Jafari never shared his personal problems with anyone.

He served people without the discrimination of gender, color, or language.

Rauf Siddiqui said that I did not like earlier Asad Jafari earlier but his indescribable struggle impressed me a lot.



Akhlaq Ahmed said that at the age of 23 I got the opportunity to work with Asad Jafari.

I saw the combination of journalism and showbiz for the first time which was amazing. "There were many aspects of Jaferi's personality and one was his caring nature, he could not see anyone in pain.

He is not with us today but he will always be remembered" said Syeda Afzal.

Speaking on the occasion Jafri's wife Ghazal Jafri said, I was 30 when I got married to him, I was his huge fan even before marrying him.

he always made himself available for everyone who is in need. Saadat jafri said Asad was very talkative and lively person, he was my dearest friend and his death is truly a loss for me.

Addressing the seminar Asad's son Ali Jafri said that after the demise of my father I realized that he was a great man, he worked for the betterment of society, I am grateful to the president of the Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah who always supported us.