In The Past Year, 8% Pakistanis Had To Visit A Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:13 PM

In the past year, 8% Pakistanis had to visit a court

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey in the past year, 8% Pakistanis had to visit a court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey in the past year, 8% Pakistanis had to visit a court. This adds to around 10 million Pakistanis who visited a court in one year.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "During the past year, did you or any of your household member have to visit a court/Kacheri to get any work done or not?" In response, 8% said yes, while 92% said no.Urban-Rural Breakdown: Similar proportion of urban and rural residents had to visit a court in the past year Out of the total urban respondents, 9% said they had to visit a court in the past year, while a lower 7% rural residents claimed the same.

