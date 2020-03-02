In The Past Year, Almost 1 In 10 (8%) Pakistanis (around 10 Million Adults) Had To Visit A Court

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, in the past year, 8% Pakistanis had to visit a court.

This adds to around 10 million Pakistanis who visited a court in one year.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “During the past year, did you or any of your household member have to visit a court/Kacheri to get any work done or not?” In response, 8% said yes, while 92% said no.