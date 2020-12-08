In time completion of projects in merged districts be ensured at all cost: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Sayed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer has said that PTI government was making cogent efforts for the speedy uplift of merged districts of erstwhile FATA and ministers were paying frequent visits to the area to monitor the ongoing development works.

He said every development projects included in the Annual Development Program (ADP) would be completed within stipulated time frame adding the former regimes totally ignored these areas, that was why FATA lagged behind in the race of development.

He expressed these views during his consultative meeting with regard to development projects in his day-long visit to Melor Adda, Khyber District on Tuesday.

MPA Shafiq Afridi, DC Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir, AC Naik Muhammad, area elites and government officers were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting area elites stressed upon further promotion of forests in the area and demanded more projects in health, education, irrigation and potable water sectors by presenting their suggestions.

The minister said projects worth billions of rupees have been included in ADP for merged districts and it's in time completion would be ensured at all cost.

He said for the promotion of forests, the KP government has devised a comprehensive strategy. Plantation of olive and other fruit trees would be encouraged by the government to benefit the local people.

The minister informed that 2.4 million educated youth from the area would be provided jobs on daily wages while 221 permanent posts would be created in the forest department.

He said Allah has blessed Pakistan with numerous natural resources but unfortunately the country could not find an honest ruler in the past that was why much of our area lagged behind to catch up with other settled districts.

MPA Shafiq Afridi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of merged districts adding very soon new projects would be inaugurated in electricity, roads and potable water sectors in Bara tehsil. He said work on Khyber Economic Corridor would also start soon that will bring a tangible change in the lives of people living here.

Later, the Minister also planted a sapling under Forests Promotion Campaign in the area.