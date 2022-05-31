UrduPoint.com

In Touch With KP Govt For Dua Zehra's Recovery: CM Murad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 04:56 PM

In touch with KP Govt for Dua Zehra's recovery: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was in touch with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for the recovery of Dua Zehra

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was in touch with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for the recovery of Dua Zehra.

He said that the high court had given time till Friday and by that time the girl would be recovered.

Murad said that the girl had gotten married in Punjab, where the police tried to recover her but then she moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"I am in touch with the KP government, and their police were trying hard to comb her out", he saidCommenting on the transfer of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Murad said that the IG was transferred and the charge was given to the senior-most officer of Sindh police".

