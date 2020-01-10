In Washington, Pakistani envoy highlights suffering of curfew-bound people in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, told a group of students from George Mason University and other institutions in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia that eight million Kashmiris have been suffering under India's punishing lockdown for over five months now

WASHINGTON,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, told a group of students from George Mason University and other institutions in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia that eight million Kashmiris have been suffering under India's punishing lockdown for over five months now.

Ambassador Khan, who hosted the students at the Embassy of Pakistan on Thursday, briefed them about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and the significance of the Right to Self-determination Day for the Kashmiri people, according to an embassy press release.

He also apprised them of the developments in the US vis-a-vis Kashmir issue including about the exclusive hearings by the House Foreign Affairs sub-committee on Asia & Pacific and Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S. Congress focusing the human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During these hearings, as well as at other public forums, a growing number of Congressional representatives also expressed their deep concern over the illegal, undemocratic, inhumane and unilateral actions by the Indian government resulting in total communication blackout for the last five months, he added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan emphasized the important role of diaspora, of which the role of the Youth remains as a catalyst.

He emphasized that the Embassy would like to particularly work closely with the Pakistani-American youth in making them familiarize with the latest developments in Pakistan and to create mentorship and internship opportunities for the students.

The Ambassador also encouraged them to visit Pakistan as the country offers immense and vastly diverse tourism opportunities.

In addition, the Ambassador also elaborated on a number of other issues ranging from Pakistan's domestic and foreign policy priorities, the investment and tourism potential of the country and the latest developments in the Pak-US relationship, the press release said.

Interactions with the youth particularly with the students community remains a cornerstone of Embassy's outreach activities, it said.