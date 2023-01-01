MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :"Inaam-i- Zindgi" (Gift of Life) clinic was launched for malnourished kids and women by a health facility aiming at facilitating the less fortunate with remedial RUFT-ready to use therapeutic food.

Chief Executive Officer Mian Fazal Rehman Hospital, Salman Mubarak, told APP on Sunday that RUFT sachets would be provided free of charge o all who need them adding that these are prepared and manufactured using a special formula approved by WHO and contains roasted peanut, dried milk, sugar, palm oil, canola oil, emulsifiers, and pre-mix with vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and lipid-based monounsaturated fat.

"We have partnered with TMSG Trust for emaciated and stunted growth to facilitate the less fortunate with remedial RUFT-ready-to-use therapeutic food. The initiative named "Inaam-i-Zindgi (Gift of Life) "clinic for the malnourished kids will be launched from Rehman Hospital from the current month." he maintained. He informed that the major reason for the stunted growth and development issues depends on what kind of nutrition a baby needs during his stay in the mother's womb and two years after his birth.

The first 1,000 days of life were the most important for a child's growth, brain, and body development, adding that from conception to the kid's second birthday, 70 percent of the brain develops, he noted.

An undernourished mother is a piece of bad news, he said, and added that a poor diet without nutrients, disease, and poor health adds on to the agony, Mr. Mubarak maintained. In an ill-fed kid, the stomach shrinks and the child cannot take big meals while macerated women during pregnancy lactating period are bad news for the baby, he disclosed. CEO Mian Fazal Hospital stated that It is an engineered formula to revive the child with excellent absorption giving 500 calories per sachet, he concluded.

It merits mentioning here stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation.

Children are defined as stunted their height for age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median.