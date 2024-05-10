Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Bahawalpur's famous writer, columnist, poet, journalist, and first-class cricketer Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid's funeral prayers were held today at Markazi Janazah Gah.

The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life.

He was 55 and died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Thursday.

The deceased was the son of late international cricket Umpire B.K Tahir and brother of former General Secretary Bahawalpur Press Club Raheel Tahir.

He has been laid to rest in Malook Shah graveyard.