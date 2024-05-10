Open Menu

Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Bahawalpur's famous writer, columnist, poet, journalist, and first-class cricketer Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid's funeral prayers were held today at Markazi Janazah Gah.

The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life.

He was 55 and died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Thursday.

The deceased was the son of late international cricket Umpire B.K Tahir and brother of former General Secretary Bahawalpur Press Club Raheel Tahir.

He has been laid to rest in Malook Shah graveyard.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Died Rashid Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

9 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

3 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

17 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

17 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

17 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

17 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan