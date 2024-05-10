Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid Laid To Rest
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Bahawalpur's famous writer, columnist, poet, journalist, and first-class cricketer Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid's funeral prayers were held today at Markazi Janazah Gah.
The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life.
He was 55 and died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Thursday.
The deceased was the son of late international cricket Umpire B.K Tahir and brother of former General Secretary Bahawalpur Press Club Raheel Tahir.
He has been laid to rest in Malook Shah graveyard.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2600 development projects under ADP underway in South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more conducive9 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecasts across Sukkur region26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against hoarders, profiteers26 minutes ago
-
SEPCO chief reviews reduce the line & technical losses26 minutes ago
-
Gilani promises all out efforts to serve people, elevate their lifestyle26 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan University Libraries Convention held at Bahria University36 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,549 injured in Punjab road accidents36 minutes ago
-
PM tasks BOI to bring further EoDB for more investment, businesses36 minutes ago
-
DC emphasize state should support orphans like mother36 minutes ago
-
PHA’s ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ festival to continue till May 1146 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city46 minutes ago