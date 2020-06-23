UrduPoint.com
Inadequate Case Preparation By AAG Annoys Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Additional Attorney General Khurram Saeed for inadequate preparation of the case of Controller General Office employee Fazal Ahmed.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the appeal filed by Controller General's Office employee Fazal Ahmed.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the Additional Attorney General why he was not responding to court queries.

He also questioned why didn't he prepare the case?.

CJP said that the court was writing that the Additional Attorney General did not prepare the case and it would be a loss to the government if the court dismissed the case.

Additional Attorney General Khurram Saeed apologized and pleaded the court to grant him time as he was not feeling well since yesterday.

The court granted respite to Additional Attorney General and directed him to appear with adequate preparedness. The case was adjourned till date in office.

