Inadequate shelters, water at cattle markets displease buyers in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The inadequate shelters, tents and water facilities in most of cattle markets have irked buyers of sacrficial animals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As people thronged to cattle markets in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts after a day was left in Eidul Azha which would be celebrated with religious enthusiasm on Monday have complained about poor facilities of shelter, tents, washrooms and drinking water at cattle markets of KP.

"I have come to Ring Road cattle market Peshawar in search of a suitable animal but return due to scorching heat due to unavailability of shelter, water and washroom facilities" said Qaiser Khan, a buyer and resident of Wapda Town Nowshera.

He claimed that Tehsil Muncipal Administrations and private contractors were earning thousands of rupees from buyers of sacrificial animals but no facilities at the cattle market had been given to them which was highly deplorable. He said that his son was fell unconscious due to heatstroke but no doctor was available at the said cattle centre for medical aid.

Sajid Ali, another buyer while cleaning his perspirations with a white handkerchief at the Pabbi cattle market was seen engaged in hectic arguments with cattle traders one after another hoping to buy a small sacrificial animal at a reasonable price.

Engaged in arguments with local and inter-provincial cattle traders at the said livestock market flooded with sacrificial animals was seen using his argument skills besides making determined efforts to convince the cattle dealers after they declined his Rs70,000 offer for a Chitrali sheep.

This morning, I came from village Mohib Banda with the hope of buying a goat or a sheep at a reasonable price but its prices were sky high this year compared to last year and was now thinking of participating in ‘collective qurbani" with my neighbours on this Eid, a buyer Sajid remarked.

He said that the unavailability of water and poor sanitation services have added to the difficulties of buyers. He said that substandard juices are being sold at the premises of these cattle markets that may cause harm to their health.

He said that he spent almost an entire day to buy a suitable sacrificial animal at reasonable prices at Peshawar and Nowshera cattle markets but in vain.

Besides skyrocketing prices, he said poor sanitation and waste management besides unavailability of shelter shades and cold water have exposed hundreds of thousands of buyers and dealers to heatstroke in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sajid Khan and other buyers demanded the KP Govt to regulate the prices of sacrificial animals and ensure presence of price magistrates and livestock officials in the cattle market besides shelter and washroom facilities.

Like Sajid, many government officials and pensioners were being seen at cattle markets set up at Lala Kala, Ring Road, Hazar Khwani, Hayatabad and Charsadda Road in Peshawar, Amangarh, Akora Khattak, Risalpur and Pabbi Nowshera district where trading of sacrificial animals reached to its peak.

Apart from domestic traders of KP and Punjab, inter-provincial businessmen of Sindh and Balochistan have also brought their stock to Peshawar from where sacrificial animals were being transported to the seven merged tribal districts for high profits.

An inter-provincial cattle dealer, Sohail Sardar said that he had transported 25 trucks of cattle from Jacababad and my brother sent five more trucks to Peshawar due to high-profit margin here.

“I refused an offer of Rs 300,000 for my ox ' Mahan' last Friday,” he said and added that any offer less than Rs. 500,000 would not be accepted.

As Eidul Azha was on Monday, the main and small cattle markets in Peshawar including Lala Kalay, Ring Road, Hayatabad and Bakhshu bridge are flooded with sacrificial animals mostly transported from Sahiwal, Lala Musa, Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Jehlum Bhakkar districts of Punjab, Jacababad and Ghotki of Sindh province.

The prices of large sacrificial animals including oxen, buffaloes, camels and cows were relatively reasonable compared to small animals such as goats and sheep in local markets. The prices of small animals including goat and sheep are very high because of recent torrential rains and flooding in April this year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director Livestock and Dairy Development KP, Dr Aftab Ahmad told APP that hundreds of thousands of cattle are being sacrificed in KP on Eidul Azha. He said KP has no viable choice but to import cattle from Punjab to ensure the availability of sacrificial animals at reasonable rates to the people, adding that around 70 per cent of cattle are being brought from Punjab for Eidul Azha.

According to estimates shared by Pakistani tanners, over six million animals, including goats, sheep, cows and camels, worth about Rs531 billion were sacrificed during the three-day Eid Al-Adha festival last year.

The approximately 6.1 million slaughtered animals include 2.6 million cows, 3 million goats, 350,000 sheep, 150,000 buffalos and 87,000 camels in Pakistan on Eid Al-Adha, as per preliminary data compiled by the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) based on hides received by tanneries last year.

Dr Aftab Ahmad said that several checkpoints were established with the assistance of the provincial government at various places on highways connecting KP with merged areas to control the menace of cattle smuggling.

Zahid Shinwari, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) claimed that the transportation of sacrificial animals to Afghanistan are major reason behind the hike of sacrificial animal prices in KP that needed to be regulated. He underscored the need for a tripartite export agreement between Pakistan, India and Afghanistan to help meet people's requirements for beef, milk and sacrificial animals.

Dr Aftab said that fumigation sprays at cattle markets are being conducted to counter animal diseases in the province and teams including DVM doctors were deployed at different cattle markets to monitor animals and spray insecticides.

He urged the cattle owners to ensure cleanliness and use mosquito repellent besides cold shelters as a safety measure for the protection of animals from disease and heat.

In case of illness of any animal, he urged people to isolate it and inform Livestock officials forthwith for its treatment. Dr Aftab said the DVM doctors were assigned tasks to visit cattle markets and ensure that animals with symptoms of lumpy skin disease may be isolated and treated on the spot.