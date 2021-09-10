Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

The federal gov ernment has issued notification of transfers and posting of senior officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal gov ernment has issued notification of transfers and posting of senior officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Inam Ghani, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP), under Railways Division, on its own pay and scale, with immediate effect and till further orders.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, who is currently posted under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Islamabad has been given an extension in his deputation till 31-12-2021.

Upon expiration of the deputation period, the officer is required to report to Establishment Division.

The notification of the corresponding number of this division as of 28th May 2021 has now been started.