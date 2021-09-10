UrduPoint.com

Inam Ghani Appointed As IG, PRP

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:54 PM

Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

The federal gov ernment has issued notification of transfers and posting of senior officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal gov ernment has issued notification of transfers and posting of senior officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Inam Ghani, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP), under Railways Division, on its own pay and scale, with immediate effect and till further orders.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, who is currently posted under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Islamabad has been given an extension in his deputation till 31-12-2021.

Upon expiration of the deputation period, the officer is required to report to Establishment Division.

The notification of the corresponding number of this division as of 28th May 2021 has now been started.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Government Of Punjab May

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

40 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'full ..

Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'fully completed'

16 minutes ago
 Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for ..

Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for stable, prosperous Afghanistan ..

16 minutes ago
 European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets rise at open

16 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.