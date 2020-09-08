Inam Ghani made IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Inam Ghani, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Cabinet Division here on Tuesday, said that Inam Ghani, has been transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO) with immediate effect.

While, Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-22 officers of Police Service of Pakistan,has been posted as Secretary of the Narcotics Control Divisionwith immediate effect.