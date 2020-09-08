Inam Ghani professional, honest police officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Inam Ghani, who has been posted as Inspector General of Police Punjab, is one of the most professional, capable, honest and dutiful police officers in the Pakistan Police Service.

Inam Ghani was holding the post of Additional IG South Punjab at the time of his posting as IGP while he had earlier held the post of Additional IG Operations Punjab, says a handout issued by IGP office here on Tuesday.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani hails from Malakand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He joined the Pakistan Police Service in 1989 as ASP. He belongs to the 17th Common. He holds MA Political Science, LLB and LLM degrees.

At the beginning of his career, Inam Ghani served at CSA and National Police academy, Islamabad. He served as SP (UT), ADOFC, ASP People's Colony Faisalabad, ASP City Faisalabad, ASP Nawankot, Lahore, after which he served on the UN Mission in Mozambique on behalf of Pakistan.

On his return, Inam Ghani visited SP Site Division West Karachi, DPO Haripur, DPO Karak, DPO Swabi, DPO Mansehra, DPO Charsadda, SSP Operations Peshawar, SP Headquarters Islamabad and also held the post SSP Security Islamabad.

In addition, he served as Director FIA (NWFP), Director FIA Admin (FIA Headquarters Islamabad), Director FIA Punjab, Director FIA Islamabad, Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commandant FIA Academy, Director FIA Islamabad, Directing Staff National school of Public Policy Lahore, Deputy Director General IB Islamabad.

After the promotion of Additional IG, Inam Ghani was posted as Additional IG Operations CPO Lahore while some times ago he was posted as Additional IG South Punjab where he was performing his duties.

Inam Ghani also served as Officer on Special Duty USA, Consular Labor and Community Welfare Embassy of Pakistan in Kuwait, representing the beloved homeland.

Inam Ghani has extensive experience of performing professional duties in very important positions abroad including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, FIA. He haspresented practical proof of his expertise by performing his duties with full dedication,hard work and sense of duty.