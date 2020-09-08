UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inam Ghani Professional, Honest Police Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Inam Ghani professional, honest police officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Inam Ghani, who has been posted as Inspector General of Police Punjab, is one of the most professional, capable, honest and dutiful police officers in the Pakistan Police Service.

Inam Ghani was holding the post of Additional IG South Punjab at the time of his posting as IGP while he had earlier held the post of Additional IG Operations Punjab, says a handout issued by IGP office here on Tuesday.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani hails from Malakand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He joined the Pakistan Police Service in 1989 as ASP. He belongs to the 17th Common. He holds MA Political Science, LLB and LLM degrees.

At the beginning of his career, Inam Ghani served at CSA and National Police academy, Islamabad. He served as SP (UT), ADOFC, ASP People's Colony Faisalabad, ASP City Faisalabad, ASP Nawankot, Lahore, after which he served on the UN Mission in Mozambique on behalf of Pakistan.

On his return, Inam Ghani visited SP Site Division West Karachi, DPO Haripur, DPO Karak, DPO Swabi, DPO Mansehra, DPO Charsadda, SSP Operations Peshawar, SP Headquarters Islamabad and also held the post SSP Security Islamabad.

In addition, he served as Director FIA (NWFP), Director FIA Admin (FIA Headquarters Islamabad), Director FIA Punjab, Director FIA Islamabad, Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commandant FIA Academy, Director FIA Islamabad, Directing Staff National school of Public Policy Lahore, Deputy Director General IB Islamabad.

After the promotion of Additional IG, Inam Ghani was posted as Additional IG Operations CPO Lahore while some times ago he was posted as Additional IG South Punjab where he was performing his duties.

Inam Ghani also served as Officer on Special Duty USA, Consular Labor and Community Welfare Embassy of Pakistan in Kuwait, representing the beloved homeland.

Inam Ghani has extensive experience of performing professional duties in very important positions abroad including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, FIA. He haspresented practical proof of his expertise by performing his duties with full dedication,hard work and sense of duty.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Punjab Kuwait Mansehra Mozambique Charsadda Haripur Karak Malakand Swabi Federal Investigation Agency Post From

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 minute ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

16 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

31 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

1 hour ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

1 hour ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.