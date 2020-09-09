UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inam Ghani Who Replaced Shoaib Dastagir As New IGP Resumes Charge Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 hours ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:52 AM

Inam Ghani who replaced shoaib Dastagir as new IGP resumes charge today

Newly appointed IGP Inam Ghani held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and assured him that police would perform its duty under his command for enforcement of law.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Newly appointed Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani resumed charge of his duty today.

The welcoming ceremony was held today at Central Police Office in Lahore where he was presented guard of honor on his arrival.

Additional IGP Inam Ghani replaced IGP Shoaib Dastagir as new IGP. Earlier, he held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and assured him that police would maintain law and order situation. He told the Punjab Chief Minister that supremacy of law would be his first priority.

The outgoing IGP has been appointed as secretary norcotics.

Earlier, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz, Mohammad Tahir, Amjad Saleemi, Kaleem Imam had been served as the top provincial cop.

The decision of removing Dastgir was taken by the government after differences emerged between the IGP Punjab and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh.

According to the sources, CCPO Lahore was directed to continue his duties.

On Monday, it had emerged that differences between Shoaib Dastgir and government have further widened over the appointment of Umar Shaik as new Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IG also held an unscheduled meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in plain clothes and conveyed his reservations, which he has already told Prime Minister Imran Khan, about the appointment of Umar Shaikh as CCPO Lahore without taking his opinion.

He told the chief minister that he could not continue as the IG Punjab until Shaikh was in the office of the CCPO.

“Select either me or Umar Shaikh,” the sources quoted him as saying during conversation with Punjab Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Colombian Peso Government Top Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

7 minutes ago

ADNOC invests $245 million to upgrade main oil lin ..

10 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Putin Approved of Minsk Supporting ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition figure compares Belarus protests to Pol ..

4 minutes ago

LVMH says 'not in position' to buy Tiffany

4 minutes ago

Unity need of hour to counter challenges: Shahnaz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.