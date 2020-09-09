UrduPoint.com
Inam Ghani Who Replaces Shoaib Dastagir As New IGP Will Resume His Duties Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:52 AM

Inam Ghani who replaces shoaib Dastagir as new IGP will resume his duties today

Newly appointed IGP Inam Ghani held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and assured him that police will perform under his command to ensure supremacy of law in the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Newly appointed Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani would resume his charge today.

The welcoming ceremony will be held today at Central Police Office in Lahore.

Additional IGP Inam Ghani replaced IGP Shoaib Dastagir as new IGP. Earlier, he held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and assured him that police would maintain law and order situation. He told the Punjab Chief Minister that supremacy of law would be his first priority.

The outgoing IGP has been appointed as secretary norcotics.

Earlier, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz, Mohammad Tahir, Amjad Saleemi, Kaleem Imam had been served as the top provincial cop.

The decision of removing Dastgir was taken by the government after differences emerged between the IGP Punjab and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh.

According to the sources, CCPO Lahore was directed to continue his duties.

On Monday, it had emerged that differences between Shoaib Dastgir and government have further widened over the appointment of Umar Shaik as new Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IG also held an unscheduled meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in plain clothes and conveyed his reservations, which he has already told Prime Minister Imran Khan, about the appointment of Umar Shaikh as CCPO Lahore without taking his opinion.

He told the chief minister that he could not continue as the IG Punjab until Shaikh was in the office of the CCPO.

“Select either me or Umar Shaikh,” the sources quoted him as saying during conversation with Punjab Chief Minister.

