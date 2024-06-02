Inamullah completes PhD in Pashto

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Dr Inamullah has completed his doctorate and the topic of his dissertation was "A critical review of symbolism in Pashto novel".

His Supervisor was Dr Muhammad Javed Khalil Pashto academy University of Peshawar while the external examiner was Dr Syed Zafarullah Bakhshali, Chairman of the Department of Pashto, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and the internal examiner was Dr Nagina Khanum, Department of Pashto University of Peshawar.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Farkhunda Hayat, Director Pashto Academy Peshawar University, Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir, Dr Noor Muhammad Danish Bettani, Dr Sher Zaman Seemab, Dr Shakeel Ahmed and a large number of teachers and students participated.

The scholar gave reasoned answers to all the questions during the defence.