Inamullah Gandapur Appointed New Director FIA Kohat Zone

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Inamullah Gandapur appointed new Director FIA Kohat Zone

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday, appointed Sardar Inamullah Khan Gandapur as the new Director FIA for the Kohat Zone, which includes DI Khan and Bannu divisions.

According to the FIA officials, prior to this, Sardar Inamullah Khan Gandapur had been posted as the Director FIA in Islamabad.

Sardar Inamullah Khan Gandapur is an experienced and highly-respected officer and is considered one of the reliable officers in the FIA.

