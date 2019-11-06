Inappropriate demands raised by JUI-F unacceptable: Interior minister

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah has said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F)'s demand for the resignation of prime minister and conducting elections without taking assistance from army were inappropriate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah has said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F)'s demand for the resignation of prime minister and conducting elections without taking assistance from army were inappropriate.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JUI-F Azadi march was sending wrong message to the world. The minister added the so called 'Azadi March' was also damaging the Kashmir cause.

Expressing serious concerns about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), he said media was not showing the plight of Kashmiri people for the last ten days. He hoped that the JUI-F chief would announce to end the march soon. In reply to a question, he said the present government did not use any force for disrupting the march and claimed that no untoward incident was reported yet.

About the presence of Taliban in the country, he said there was not a single leader of Taliban here.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to use Pakistan's soil for any negative activity.

In reply to another question regarding Names of Sharif family in the exit control list (ECL), he said National Accountability Bureau which was dealing the corruption cases, had included the name of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd), Safdar. To another question, Ejaz Shah said court would decide the matter of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s performance, he said if the incumbent government delivered, the party would come into power again for the next five years. To a question he said civilian government and army were on the same page for country's welfare.