Inaugural ceremony of pre-service training for newly inducted civil judges, qazis held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The five-week Pre-Service Training (PST) for newly inducted Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/llaqa Qazis commenced at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar (KPJA), here on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court/ Chairman KPJA, as the Chief Guest.

Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge/Vice-Chairman KPJA, Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Jehanzeb Shinwari, the Director General KPJA, and directors of KPJA also attended the ceremony.

Jehanzeb Shinwari, DG, KPJA welcomed the chief guest and paid thanks to him for sparing time to grace the ceremony. He also extended heartiest congratulations to the trainees on their entry to the noble profession. He highlighted that the tier of civil Judges was like a nucleus of the district judiciary. He added that judges should have the law at their fingertips. As a Judicial officer, they must possess a deep understanding of both substantive and procedural laws, enabling them to deliver expeditious and effective justice to the litigant public.

DG Academy, further elaborated that to equip the participants to meet the challenges and demands of their new assignment, the Academy has designed the training program, aiming to sensitize them about their new responsibilities, to inculcate ethical values and standards and to enhance their professional skills and knowledge.

In his address Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court/ Chairman KPJA, congratulated the participants on their appointment as civil judges cum Judicial Magistrates/Illaqa Qazis and said that it was not an ordinary position. He highlighted the fragile nature of this noble profession.

He further highlighted that the office of a judge and qazi comes with a unique set of obligations and values, such as independence, impartiality, dignity, propriety, equality, competence, and diligence.

Elaborating the significance of training, the Chief Justice PHC said that pre-service training was an essential requirement for the participants, which would enable them to perform efficiently and effectively.

Highlighting the effect of conduct of judges/qazis, he made special reference to Judicial Ethics and placed great emphasis on the study of “Adab-ul-Qazi written by Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Ghazi.

The ceremony ended with a formal visit of the trainees to the various wings of the Academy to familiarize themselves with their training environment.

